Drugs Worth Over Rs 12 Crore Seized In Mizoram, 4 Arrested

Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles seized heroin and other drugs worth over Rs 12 crore and arrested four persons from two separate locations in Aizawl, an officer said on Sunday. Acting on specific input, a team of Assam Rifles and the CID special branch of state police conducted a joint operation at Thuampui area in the northern part of Aizawl on Sunday, the official said.

Around 98,000 tablets of Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine worth Rs 9.8 crore were seized from the possession of two peddlers during the joint operation, he said.

In another seizure, state police intercepted a vehicle at Bawngkawn-Sairang junction in Aizawl on Saturday and seized 501 gm of heroin from the vehicle, he said. The seized heroin was concealed in 40 soap cases. Two persons, one of them a woman, both from south Mizoram's Lunglei town, were arrested for possessing the contraband worth Rs 2.5 crore, he said. All the four accused arrested on Saturday and Sunday were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he said.