Drugs worth Rs 51.83 cr seized in Mizoram in 2021-22: Governor

Aizawl, Feb 22 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati on Tuesday said the government is making all-out efforts to curb the menace of drug trafficking and the police seized narcotic substances valued at Rs 51.83 crore in 2021-22.

Delivering the customary address on the opening day of the budget session, Kambhampati said altogether 2,112 people were arrested in narcotic drugs and prohibition related cases during the financial year.

"Maintaining peace and tranquillity, securing the safety of the citizens and effecting progress and development in all fields have always been among top priorities of my government," he said.

He said that 61,850 rural households in 209 villages have been provided with tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission till December last year.

The governor said Mizoram envisages to be a Tuberculosis (TB)-free state by 2025 in alignment with the targets and goals of the Central TB Division of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

He said that the government laid emphasis on health infrastructure development to provide better healthcare services to the people and several projects are now being undertaken.

During the current financial year, the Centre released Rs 358.96 crore as assistance under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREG) scheme.

As many as 18,722 works were taken up under the central scheme, of which, 15,159 have been completed during the same fiscal, the governor said.

He said that the state government also made massive efforts to increase agricultural production and exploit the huge potential of the horticulture sector.

Among other projects, a total of 26,730 hectares of land has been developed for oil palm cultivation in seven districts involving 10,843 farmers from 197 villages, he said.

He said that the state government also aims at employment generation, entrepreneurship development, increase in per animal productivity and enhance the production of meat, milk and egg through the state animal husbandry and veterinary science department.

According to the governor, the highly contagious African Swine Fever (ASF) has claimed at least 29,821 pigs since March last year affecting 9,461 families in all the eleven districts.

A total of 10,381 pigs had to be culled to prevent further spread of the disease and compensation of Rs 11.69 crore has been sought from the Centre for the culled animals.

The outbreak of ASF, as of now, is more or less contained, Kambhampati added.

The motion of thanks on the governor's address will be moved on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga who also holds the finance portfolio would present the budget on Thursday.

The session will last till March 10. PTI COR NN NN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)