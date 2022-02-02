Drunk Driving Led To 8,355 Road Accidents In 2020: Union Min Nitin Gadkari Informs RS

Drunk driving led to 8,355 road accidents while driving on the wrong side caused 20,228 mishaps during the calendar year 2020, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said a total of 3,66,138 road accidents occurred in India during 2020.

Gadkari said that while jumping red light led to 2,721 accidents, the use of mobile phones while driving caused 6,753 accidents.

According to the minister, a total of 62,738 accidents occurred due to other reasons.

Gadkari said challans issued for drunken driving in 2021 and 2020 stood at 48,144 and 56,204, respectively.

According to the minister, Uttar Pradesh (Rs 447 crore) has collected the highest revenue through the new law and stricter penalties, followed by Haryana (Rs 326 crore), Rajasthan (Rs 267 crore) and Bihar (Rs 258 crore) during the calendar year 2021.

The total quantum of user fee collection generated from the toll plazas of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in 2020-21 and 2021-22 (up to December 2021) were respectively Rs 27,744 crore and Rs 24,989 crore.

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said that under the Green Highways (Plantation, Transplantation, Beautification & Maintenance) Policy, 2015, 244.68 lakh plants have been planted up to December 2021 across 869 national highways projects having a length of 51,178 km.

Image: PTI