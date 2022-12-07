Drunk Man Beats Stepbrother To Death In Rajasthan, Arrested

A man was allegedly beaten to death with a stick by his stepbrother in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Kaluram (42), has been arrested for the murder that took place on Tuesday night, they said.

Suresh (33) was beaten to death by Kaluram. The accused was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident. The stick used in the murder and bloodstained clothes have been recovered, Station House Officer, Khuian, Om Prakash said.

Kaluram has been booked for murder, he said.

The body was handed over to Suresh's family members after a post-mortem examination on Wednesday, Prakash said.

