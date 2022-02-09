Dry weather in Kashmir over next few days

Srinagar, Feb 9 (PTI) The minimum temperature in Kashmir, barring Srinagar, settled below the freezing point, even as the Meteorological department predicted mainly dry weather over the next few days, officials said on Wednesday.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 0.6 degrees Celsius – down from the previous night's 1.4 degrees Celsius, they said.

However, the city was the only recorded place in the valley where the mercury settled above the freezing point last night, they said.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 10.0 degrees Celsius – a notch down from the previous night, they said.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, which also serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius – up from minus 6.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, while the nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office has predicted the possibility of light rain or snow at scattered places on Wednesday.

The weather is likely to stay dry over the next few days, it said.

Kashmir is currently under the influence of a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) which began after the Chilla-i-Kalan -- the 40-day harshest winter period – ended on January 31.

Chilla-i-Kalan, which had begun on December 21 last year -- is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake, here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall.

However, the 'Chilla-i-Kalan' this year was not harsh like the last year and there was less snowfall during the period.

After the end of 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold), a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold) follows. However, both these periods are considered less harsh. PTI SSB TDS TDS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)