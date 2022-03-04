Dry westerlies from Rajasthan may raise temperature in MP from mid-March: IMD

Bhopal, Mar 4 (PTI) The mercury levels in Madhya Pradesh are likely to shoot up from mid-March when dry westerly winds from neighbouring Rajasthan would blow into the state, a senior meteorologist has said.

The months of April and May are likely to be hotter than usual and the minimum temperature at night is expected to be normal or above normal, G D Mishra, senior meteorologist with the India Meteorological Department's Bhopal office, told PTI on Thursday.

"Temperature in Madhya Pradesh is expected to soar from March 15 when dry westerly winds from Rajasthan would blow into the state. According to the global parameters used for gauging the climatic conditions and as per the IMD's study, summer is expected to be hotter this year," he added.

"MP is expected to witness more heat waves this summer. The maximum temperature is expected to be mostly above normal during this season," Mishra said.

Western disturbances may affect northwest India, including MP, shortly, which might cause light showers in some parts of the state, he said. PTI LAL NP NP

