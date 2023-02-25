DSC Celebrates 76th Raising Day, Lt General Ravin Khosla Pays Homage To Fallen Troops

The Defence Security Corps is of the Indian Army is responsible for providing security cover to the defence installations of the three services. The DSC troops are sanctioned and deployed to various military installations to ensure protection against threats and sabotage. It is the sixth-largest corps of the Indian army.

The DSC is celebrating its 76th Raising Day today (February 25). On its Raising Day today, Lieutenant General Ravin Khosla, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (DCOAS) and Colonel Commandant of the DSC laid a wreath at the national war memorial.

History Of The Defence Security Corps

The idea of Defence Security Corps dates back to the pre-independence era. Before World War II, regular army troops, units and chowkidars (guards) were given a task to provide security cover to defence installations. Due to the problems faced in the protection of depots, factories and other installations was found necessary, the government of India approved the formation of DSC on February 25,1947.

The corps was initially formed as 'Defence Department Constabulary' on April 25, 1947, with police titles and badges of rank. It was renamed as Ministry of Defence Security Corps with military tiltes and badges of rank. In 1958 it was reorganized and bought under Army headquarters and re-designated as 'Defence Security Corps'.

On the occasion of 76th Raising Day of Defence Service Corps #DSC, Lt Gen Ravin Khosla, #DCOAS (IS & C) & Colonel Commandant #DSC laid a Wreath at National War Memorial #NWM and paid homage to the #Bravehearts.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/PKa6uoSaa4 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 25, 2023

Role and Function Of The Defence Service Corps

The DSC troops serve throughout the country. They are deployed in various areas such as field, high altitude, and operational areas, they perform the duties and functions of armed security guards, static guards, searchers, escorts and mobile patrols day and night. DSC soldiers wear khaki or military camouflage.

They are armed, equipped and trained by the DSC centre to deal with a range of situations.The DSC centre is located in Kannur, Kerala. It is the mother depot to all the platoons and is part of the Cannanore cantonment.

Gallantry Awards

The troops of the Defence Security Corps have exhibited immense valour, courage. They have made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. They have received 3 Vir Chakras, 1 Kirti Chakra, 4 Shaurya Chakras and 10 Sena medals.