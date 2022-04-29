DSGMC's Harmeet Kalka Calls Patiala Violence 'big Challenge' For AAP Govt In Punjab

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka has condemned Patiala violence where clashes broke out between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistan groups on Friday. He stated that negative propaganda is happening and such issues have always taken place in Punjab. He further added that the Patiala violence is a big challenge for the ruling-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government as they don't have any experience.

Speaking to ANI, the DSGMC president said, "Negative propaganda is happening. A serious issue is being discussed in such a violent way publically and it is highly condemnable. People should live in harmony."

"Also, such issues have always taken place in Punjab. However, it is a big challenge for the AAP government as they don't have any experience. So I don't know how they will manage."

Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani groups clash in Patiala

Heavy police have been deployed amidst the clashes between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani groups in Patiala. According to sources, Shiv Sena workers were allegedly seen sloganeering against Khalistan in Punjab when the pro-Khalistan group launched attacks. One person has been injured as protestors resorted to stone-pelting. Notably, the injured person has been admitted to a nearby hospital, a source has revealed.

The visuals captured by Republic TV showed thousands of civilians taking to the streets in the city and swords being brandished by the clashing sides. After the clashes, former Punjab DGP Dr Bhatti, while speaking to Republic, slammed the clashes and called them ‘unfortunate’. The former officer also said that the Shiv Sena march should have been called off and the state government should have been more vigilant. The pro-Khalistan groups should not be allowed to recruit more people, he further added.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney also appealed to the clashing parties to maintain 'brotherhood'. She told that harmony is central to all religions and even asserted that a resolution was imperative on both sides. "Even if there is any dispute or misunderstanding, it is important to resolve it by dialogue. As such, the District Administration appeals to all brothers and sisters of Patiala and Punjab to continue to maintain peace and brotherhood," Patiala DC said.

She revealed that the present situation is said to be under control and is being monitored. Directing the massive crowd to return to their respective residences, she added that nobody should fall prey to "unsubstantiated news and social media forwards."