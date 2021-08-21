DSP Son Salutes ASI Mother, Heartwarming Viral Picture Wins Netizens' Hearts; See Here

An epic picture of a mother, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), saluting her newly-appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) had gone viral on the internet. The picture shared on the microblogging site Twitter shows DSP Vishal Rabari and his mother standing face to face with a proud smile.

One such picture today was shared by the Chairman of Gujarat Public Service Commission, Dinesh Dasa. Dasa took to Twitter to express his happiness and pride over the mother-son moment taken place during the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-appointed GPSC officers. Referring to the heart-warming situation as the 'most satisfying moment', Dasa shared the heartwarming picture on Twitter. Take a look at the image:

What could have been the most satisfying moment for a an ASI mother to see her Dy.SP son, @vishal__Rabari, stand before her reciprocating her salute bundled with years of commitment and dedicated motherhood with sheer love...!!



GPSC celebrates this picture perfect…!!! pic.twitter.com/O8IquCLkeI — Dinesh Dasa (@dineshdasa1) August 18, 2021

The picture shows DSP Rabari standing on the left side saluting his mother's dedication and commitment towards him. Although, a parent's unconditional love, sacrifices, and support cannot be paid back with one salute. However. the twinkle in the eyes and the beautiful smile on his mother's face narrates that at the moment she was living her most-wished-for dream. The duo looked dashing and smart in their khaki uniforms. They were joined by DSP Rabari's colleagues and friends.

Netizens adored heartwarming picture

The post was shared on Twitter on Wednesday with a proud and encouraging caption by Dasa. It was also reshared by Vishal Rabari. Overall, the image gathered thousands of likes and numerous comments. Netizens showered the duo with love and respect. "Salute to the mother who made it happen- epic picture," one wrote. "We are proud of you," another user wrote.

(With inputs from @DineshDasa1/Twitter)

(Image: @DineshDasa1/Twitter)