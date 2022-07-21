DSP's Murder: Court Sends Key Accused To Five-day Police Custody

A court in Haryana's Nuh on Thursday sent to five days of police custody the truck driver who had mowed down a DSP probing illegal mining.

Sabbir, alias Mittar, the key accused in the case, was arrested from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Wednesday.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh probing illegal stone mining was killed Tuesday when a truck he had signalled to stop in Nuh district drove into him.

Hours after the officer’s death, police arrested truck’s cleaner Ikkar after being shot at and injured during an encounter with them.

The court on Thursday sent Sabbir to a five-day police custody, said Nuh SP Varun Singla.

According to police, they are questioning the truck driver about the other co-accused and so far have managed to know that they were accompanied by some labourers, who have gone into hiding.

"We have got important leads, which are too sensitive to share right now," said SP Singla.

Meanwhile, police launched a crackdown on illegal mining and zeroed in on 10 villages. Raids were conducted there last night and many vehicles, including dumper trucks and bikes, impounded.

"Details of vehicles are being verified," said Singla.