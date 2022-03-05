DTC Board approves deployment of 1,500 electric buses under CESL 'Grand Challenge'

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board has given in-principle approval for the deployment of 1,500 electric buses under an initiative of Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), paving the way for a clean public transport system in the national capital, officials said on Saturday.

The Board, in its meeting last week, authorised the DTC chairman to take further necessary actions on the matter.

Through its 'Grand Challenge' scheme, CESL proposes to deploy 5,450 single-decker and 130 double-decker buses in five metros -- Bangalore, Delhi, Surat, Hyderabad and Kolkata -- in the first phase.

The DTC Board approved the engagement of 1,500 AC low-floor electric buses -- 921 buses under FAME-II scheme and 579 buses under non-FAME-II category.

The DTC managing director has been directed by the Board to take up the matter of fund amounting to Rs 318.45 crore as subsidy for 579 buses under non-FAME-II category, along with necessary funds for setting up electric infrastructure, with the Delhi government.

Twelve depots of DTC have been approved by the Board for parking, operation and maintenance of these electric buses, officials said.

CESL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV) II scheme of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

CESL in January 2022 launched the biggest ever tender worth about Rs 5,500 crore to procure as many as 5,580 electric buses, including 130 double-decker ones.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said on the occasion that the Kejriwal government was committed to achieve 100 per cent electrification of buses and DTC will soon be deploying 1500 e-buses as part of the Grand Challenge scheme of CESL.

The first lot of e-buses are expected to hit the roads by July this year.

The DTC Board in its meeting also approved the request of Ecolife company for acceptance and operation of 198 electric buses to be supplied from March 3 to 27 under FAME II scheme. PTI VIT SMN SMN

