DTC Bus Scam: Inquiry Committee Gives Green Chit To AAP; Says 'no Irregularities Found'

After the BJP leaders had staged a protest near DTC headquarters at Indraprastha Estate, the inquiry committee set up by the Delhi LG Anil Baijal on Saturday gave a green chit to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in connection to the DTC bus scam. The inquiry committee has reportedly said that it has not found any irregularities in the tender process in the case pertaining to the allegations imposed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta, who had alleged that CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government had committed corruption in the purchase of the DTC buses.

Delhi BJP leaders protest near DTC headquarters against 'scam'

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi BJP leaders had staged a protest near DTC headquarters at Indraprastha Estate here, alleging a scam in procurement of 1,000 buses by the public transporter. Leading the protesters of the party's OBC Morcha, Delhi BJP vice president Ashok Goyal Devraha said buses normally have a three-year guarantee period and hence there was no need to have a contract with any private company for maintenance.

"The fact is more money is being spent on maintenance than what was spent on their purchase which is a scam that needs to be probed," he said addressing the protesters.

Party MLAs Ajay Mahavar, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpayee, state media head Naveen Kumar Jindal, and OBC Morcha president Santosh Pal were present at the protest. A three-member committee formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal is looking into the allegations while the Delhi government has put on hold the procurement process.

(Image: PTI)