DTC Buses Deployed At New Delhi Railway Station To Ferry Passengers

The Delhi government on Thursday provided DTC buses at the new Delhi railway station to facilitate travellers who did not have private vehicles. Indian Railways resumed its services after a halt of nearly two months. Train services were shut down after a nationwide lockdown was imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Republic TV has been reporting from the New Delhi railway station from where 15 special train is plying across the nation ferrying people stranded in the national capital ever since March 25. It was found yesterday that many who reached the national capital from different parts of the country were left in the lurch due to the absence of public transport. People stranded at the railway station complained about the dearth of transport.

Acting swiftly on the woes of the travellers, the Delhi government deployed a fleet of buses at the New Delhi railway station. Hundreds were seen taking the bus today amid heavy security, who ensured that social distancing was maintained inside the bus. Passengers were made to sit on alternate seats and were handed sanitizers as well.

Indian Railways resumes passenger trains

The Indian Railways resumed passenger train operations from Tuesday, nearly two months after services were stopped due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The railways opened bookings for passenger services on Monday with 15 trains a day plying on route connecting Delhi to Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and amongst other cities.

The Indian Railways also issued an 11-point travel advisory for passengers stating that passengers will have to reach railway stations 90 minutes ahead of train departure. Notably, Railways also issued a list of guidelines, precautions, protocols that are to be followed for the special passenger train services that commenced services yesterday.

A total of 15 special passenger train services (30 including return journeys) will be operated. These trains will depart from the New Delhi railway station to various parts of the country including Ahmedabad, Bilaspur, Jammu Tawi, Chennai, Patna, Secunderabad, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai Central, Bengaluru, Dibrugarh, Madgaon, Howrah, Thiruvananthapuram, Agartala. Corona positive cases in New Delhi are on the rise. The numbers are inching towards the 8,000 mark. The national capital has so far reported over 100 COVID-19 deaths.

