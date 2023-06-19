DU Student Stabbed To Death, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Hits Out At L-G Over Law And Order

A first-year student of Delhi University was allegedly stabbed to death outside Aryabhatta College in the South Campus on Sunday, police said.

The victim -- 19-year-old Nikhil Chauhan -- was a resident of Paschim Vihar and pursuing BA (Hons) in Political Science from the School of Open Learning, they said.

The police received a call from the Charak Palika Hospital about Chauhan's admission with a stab wound and rushed to the spot.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a student of the School of Open Learning allegedly misbehaved with Chauhan's girlfriend in college around a week ago.

On Sunday, around 12.30 pm, the accused and three of his associates met Chauhan outside Aryabhatta College and allegedly stabbed him in the chest, a senior police officer said.

The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

The police suspect that Chauhan was attacked following an argument between him and the accused over the alleged misbehaviour incident.

The accused have been identified and CCTV cameras installed in and around the crime scene are being examined to establish the sequence of events, the police said, adding that teams have been formed to nab the suspects.

A case has been registered and the body will be handed over to the victim's family members after post-mortem, they added.

Tagging a media report about the incident, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a tweet in Hindi, "L-G sir, what are you doing? The law and order situation in my Delhi has been ruined. Sir, what have you done to our Delhi?" In another tweet, he alleged that the fear of the law has ended in Delhi.

"Everyone knows that Delhi Police is doing the work of filing false cases against political parties. It is involved in the work of saving the likes of (Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP) Brij Bhushan (Sharan Singh). What should the policemen do? They will do whatever the L-G asks them to do," Bharadwaj said.

The Lt Governor has control over public order, land and police in the national capital.