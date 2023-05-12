DU Visit Row: Congress Shares Video Of Delhi University Proctor 'welcoming' Rahul Gandhi

A day after the Delhi University notice to Rahul Gandhi over his "sudden" visit to the varsity hostel, the Congress on Thursday shared a video of how the proctor welcomed him and even interacted with him. "This is how 'BJP Leader' Rajni Abbi, Proctor of Delhi University, welcomed Shri Rahul Gandhi ji at DU Canteen!," said IYC chief Srinivas B V on Twitter while sharing the video of Gandhi's interaction with the proctor.

In the video, Abbi is heard telling Gandhi, "If you have come, you are most welcome to the university. Please carry on." Gandhi greeted Abbi and asked her to join them to which she said "you please carry on".

This is how 'BJP Leader' Rajni Abbi, Proctor of Delhi University, welcomed Shri Rahul Gandhi ji at DU Canteen!pic.twitter.com/Klx2WXSiPj — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) May 11, 2023

The Congress leader also asked the proctor if she was pushed and by whom, to which she said it might have been a student.

She also asked him a question about the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and whether his view about India had changed after that, with Gandhi replying that he found love and affection all over and the hatred was only superfluous.

The provost of Delhi University's PG men's hostel had on Wednesday sent a notice to Gandhi over his "sudden" visit to the facility last week, saying "such a conduct from a leader of a National Party who has Z-plus security is beyond dignity". The two-page note sent to Gandhi by provost K P Singh said the incident amounted to trespass and irresponsible behaviour, and asked the Congress leader to "cease and desist" from taking any such step in the future.

The Gandhi scion had visited the Post-Graduate Men's Hostel of the university on Friday, interacted with some students and had lunch with them.

The students clicked pictures with the former Congress party chief and talked about caste census and lack of job opportunities during their interaction with him.

When students asked him to visit again, Gandhi said the proctor would not allow him in, but Abbi asked him to visit the premises officially and that then he would be accorded a welcome.

Gandhi told the students that Gautam Buddha has always been his inspiration.

"He (Buddha) is the most profound political thinker," he noted.

Gandhi added that India was a peace-loving, affectionate and humble country, and the anger and hatred one sees in media is superficial.