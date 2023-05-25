Dubai-bound IndiGo Flight Suffers Bird Hit At Mangaluru Airport, Take-off Cancelled

A Dubai-bound Indigo aircraft which was moving on the runway of the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Thursday suffered a bird hit. Due to this, the take-off was aborted, as per the airport sources.

As per the sources, the incident occurred at around 8.30 am on May 25 when the bird hit one of the wings of the aircraft Flight 6E 1467 IXE-DXB, which was all set to take off.

The pilot immediately took cognisance of the issue and informed the Air Traffic Control and the take-off was aborted. Following the incident, all 160 passengers were safe and later deboarded the flight. The incident caused anxious moments at the airport for some time. Later, alternate arrangements were made for the passengers to travel to Dubai by another flight, which arrived from Bengaluru and the rescheduled Dubai flight left at 11.05 am.

The grounded flight is being inspected by the technicians, said sources.

