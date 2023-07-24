'Dubai Gang' Threatens To Kill Karnataka HC Judges If Rs 50 Lakh Ransom Is Not Paid

A gang has reportedly threatened to kill six judges of the Karnataka High Court, if Rs 50 lakh ransom is not paid to them. The threat was sent through a WhatsApp message, which was received by an official of the state High Court. According to the Karnataka police, the gang has also instructed that the ransom be paid to a bank account in Pakistan. The Karnataka Police has registered a case in the matter and investigation has been initiated.

A case has been registered against unknown suspects after a Karnataka High Court spokesperson lodged a complaint about the threat. The complainant, K Muralidhar, while lodging the complaint on July 14, said he received the threats on WhatsApp from an international number around 7 pm on June 12.

Police sources say the messages were in Hindi, Urdu and English. The messages reportedly threaten to kill Muralidhar, the complainant, and six judges, including Justice Mohammed Nawaz, Justice HT Narendra Prasad, Justice Ashok G Nijagannavar (retired), Justice HP Sandesh, Justice K Natarajan and Justice B Veerappa (retired).

Security at the Karnataka High Court has been tightened. Police suspect a terror-gangster module based in Pakistan may be behind the threats.

The complainant received the threats on his official mobile number. The threat asks for a Rs 50 lakh ransom be made in a Pakistan-based bank account. The sender of the threats reportedly called himself part of 'Dubai gang'.

As per the FIR registered in the matter, the sender has also written in the message saying, “Yah Indian Hamare Aapke Shooter Hain”. The Central CEN Crime police of Bengaluru City have registered a case under sections 504, 506 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code along with IT Act and further legal action is being taken.

Further investigation into the matter is being carried on.

