Dubai To Resume Flights From India From June 23 Amid Sharp Decline In COVID-19 Cases

As Dubai eases travel curbs for passengers from India, UAE Airlines have resumed passenger flights between the countries from June 23. The relaxation has been announced after the nation reported a significant downfall in COVID-19 cases. Apart from India, Dubai has also announced the resumption in traveling for South Africa, and Nigeria.

Criteria to travel in Dubai-India flights:

Passengers should have received two doses of a UAE-approved COVID-19 vaccine

Passengers must produce negative RT-PCR certificates 48 hours prior to departure

Citizens wanting to travel from India to Dubai directly or via connecting flights will have to follow the mentioned criteria and also adhere to the COVID norms including wearing a mask, and maintaining social distancing while traveling.

Passengers from India to undergo a rapid PCR test four hours prior to departure to Dubai. They will also have to undergo another PCR test on arrival in Dubai. In addition, following arrival, passengers from India should undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected within 24 hours. The mandatory protocols have been imposed as India went through a devastating surge in the second wave which is now declining steadily.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced updates to Dubai’s travel protocols for inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India, effective from June 23.

The UAE Government has approved four vaccines— Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

India COVID-19 cases

On Saturday, India recorded less than 60,000 new coronavirus infections after 81 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,98,81,965. Currently, there are 7,29,243 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 58,419 fresh infections were reported in the latest tally. The death toll climbed to 3,86,713 with 1,576 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 63 days, stated union health ministry data. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.27 per cent. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 38th consecutive day. The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 2,87,66,009, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.29 per cent.