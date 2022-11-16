Last Updated:

'Dude, I Have News': Explosive Murder Day Chat Of Shraddha With Her Friend Accessed

In a chat from May 18, the day she was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, Shraddha texted her friend, "Dude, I've got news."

Kamal Joshi

Republic TV has accessed sensational details from the day when Shraddha Walkar was murdered. She had texted her friend at 4.34 pm about some "news" but later went silent.

In a chat from May 18, the day she was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, Shraddha texted her friend, "Dude, I've got news. I got super busy with something."

In reply, her friend asked, "What's the news".

However, Shraddha went silent and did not reply. Her friend texted her again on September 24 and asked about her whereabouts and safety. "Where the hell are you. Are you safe," the friend asked.

A friend of Shraddha also queried about her to Aaftab on Instagram on September 15. "Bro, Whats up, Where ul been. Need to talk to u. Tell Shraddha to call me." He also called Aaftab but to no avail.

Delhi Police has arrested Aaftab Poonawala (28) for the murder of Walkar in May this year. The accused chopped her body into 35 pieces before dumping them at different places in the national capital over several days.

'Aaftab would burn her with cigarette butts,' Shraddha's friend tells Republic

Speaking to Republic, one friend of Shraddha said that she changed after Aaftab came into her life. "She was a better person (before) and suddenly became a meek human being, completely averse to her nature."

"We did alert her that this is not how you should be and this guy is having some kind of effect on you and cut him off. She tried to cut him off but he threatened her with suicide by saying 'I will kill myself and hold your whole family responsible'," the friend said.

He also alleged that "Aaftab would light out cigarette butts on her body...She showed (burnt) marks to one of her friends."

Moreover, he alleged that Shraddha had multiple burnt marks on her back. 

