Dumka Murder Accused Sent To 3-day SIT Remand; Crime Scene To Be Recreated

As investigations are proceeding in the Dumka murder case, while Sections of the POCSO Act have been added against the accused, both the arrested accused have now been taken on remand for 72 hours, i.e., 3 days by the SIT formed by the Jharkhand Police to probe the matter.

As per the latest updates, while both Shahrukh and Chotu will be interrogated by the SIT to understand the role of any other person or group in the attack, the SIT is also expected to reach the Dumka district to recreate the crime scene. Notably, this development came shortly after the Dumka Police registered a POCSO case as well after confirming that the deceased Ankita was a minor and she was 15 years old.

Earlier, the police in its recorded statement had mentioned that the girl's age was 19 years, however, on the basis of the girl's certificates obtained by the Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee, it was claimed that she was a minor, and her age as of August 23 should be 15 years and 9 months. Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of the apex child rights body, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), is also said to visit Dumka on September 4-5 where he will meet the family of the victim.

It is pertinent to note that the Special Investigation Team headed by the Superintendent of Police was formed to conduct a thorough probe of the Dumka murder case.

Developments so far in the Dumka murder case

The case pertains to the death of a school girl, Ankita who was set on fire in the Dumka district of Jharkhand on August 23 while she was sleeping. She later succumbed to her injuries on August 29. The girl was in her house when a man identified as Shahrukh allegedly poured petrol on her from outside the window and set her on fire.

Later, two accused including the attacker Shahrukh and another Chotu were arrested by the police. The Jharkhand High Court also took Suo Motu cognisance of the case and has ordered the Director General of Police to file a report.

On the other hand, the BJP has been lashing out at the state government and the police over their failure to provide justice to the girl and her family.

