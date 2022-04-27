Dumping Yard Blaze In Delhi Reminds Netizens Of Cataclysm, Looks Like A Mountain On Fire

Efforts are still underway to douse the enormous fire that erupted on Tuesday in North Delhi's Bhalswa landfill site. Officials familiar with the situation have stated that it will take at least two more days till the fire is put out completely, PTI reported on Wednesday. As it stands, eight firetenders are constantly working to bring down the raging flames at the Bhalswa landfill site.

Meanwhile, visuals of the fire and the ongoing firefighting operations have stunned netizens. One of the netizens expressed her concern over the ongoing fire and spoke about the need to compost which would have likely prevented the massive fire at the landfill site in Delhi.

Here’s why we are the worlds most polluted city. We don’t care. It shows in how little we compost. If we did, this massive landfill fire would not have happened. pic.twitter.com/IJmc4eg6fY — Bharati Chaturvedi (@Bharati09) April 26, 2022

Another user equated living in Delhi NCR as living in "Urban Hell" while raising alarm over climate emergency. "It's now Or never. Climate Emergency is real," the netizen tweeted.

Delhi NCR becoming an Urban Hell.

2 landfills Bhalswa and Manesar Landfills are burning while being gripped with the heatwaves



It's now Or never.

Climate Emergency is real.#ClimateActionNow#ClimateEmergency #IPCCReport pic.twitter.com/o68sIsMTU2 — nitinnathsingh (@Juggernaut_BJJ) April 27, 2022

Here are some more reactions on the Bhalswa landfill fire:

@ArvindKejriwal , @LtGovDelhi , @AmitShahOffice , @AmitShah

So called capital of India , Delhi is spreading poisonous gas,fire all over bhalswa landfill site resulting in chamber of poison gas creating pollution and health Hazzard. pic.twitter.com/D9iGKUAom9 — Sham'b Sah (@Sah1Shamb) April 27, 2022

This is fire at Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill caused by non-segregation of waste. Don’t blame it on heatwaves. As a citizen, isn’t it our duty to protect our country? Your home alone is not your country.#Delhi #environment #pollution @moefcc @PMOIndia #BhalswaLandfill pic.twitter.com/g1JPWAWJ3a — Raj Kaushik (@RoaringRaja) April 27, 2022

More on the Bhalswa landfill fire

A massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill on Tuesday evening. Several videos showed the blaze churning out dense plumes of smoke and turning the sky hazy grey. Fire officials had said they received the information at around 5.40 pm after which 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Local residents on Wednesday evening stated that plumes of thick smoke continue to choke them.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, another official said rising temperature leads to formation of methane gas at the dumpyard sites and this is "extremely flammable". Meanwhile, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday pinned the blame on "corruption" in BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation for the frequent fires at landfills in the city. He added that the municipal corporations should have used bulldozers to clear the mountains of garbage. As a result of the fire, the Gyan Sarovar School, a child resource centre for children of rag-pickers living near the Bhalswa landfill site, has been closed for a week.

With PTI inputs