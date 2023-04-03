dunnhumby appoints Prithvesh Katoch as new Head of dunnhumby India

Dunnhumby, a world leader in Customer Data Science, has appointed Prithvesh Katoch as its new Head of dunnhumby India.

In addition to his current role as Global Head of Client Data Services, Prithvesh will be responsible for the management of operations, compliance, governance, and providing country leadership to dunnhumby India. Prithvesh joined dunnhumby a decade ago and has played a pivotal leadership role in managing clients' data.

Under his leadership, the team have evolved as data and product specialists, ensuring compliance with all regulations while providing the flexibility for data scientists and products to add value for dunnhumby customers. Prithvesh has played a key role in building a highly motivated global team of big data engineers and data consultants.

"The India office has been successfully operating as a key strategic location for dunnhumby for the past 15 years. I am excited to work more closely with our talented and passionate team to not only generate value for dunnhumby and our clients, but also accelerate our plans for global growth," adds Prithvesh.

dunnhumby is one of the fastest-growing customer data science companies in India and has a workforce of over 730 professionals with plans to grow further in the coming years. The team in India is at the forefront of developing the best products and science using a variety of techniques and tools including highly scalable cloud-hosted models, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

About dunnhumby India Established in 2008, dunnhumby India is a hub of Data Engineering, Data Science, and Product Development with deep expertise in Price & Promotions, Category Management, Customer Strategy & Insights, Customer Engagement, and Media delivery. The teams in India play a key role for clients spread globally at distinct stages of their journey with dunnhumby.

With a long history of Data Science and software development and the ability to attract exceptional talent through encouraging a culture of innovation, agility and flexibility, the India office sits at the heart of global dunnhumby, influencing the success of our entire client network.