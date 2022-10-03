Durga Puja Celebrated With Fervour In Nagaland

Durga Puja was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety by the Hindu community in Nagaland, a Christian-majority state.

Various COVID-19 restrictions, which were in place during the festivities in the last two years, were not imposed by the Health Department this time.

Revellers thronged around 60 magnificently decorated pandals that have been erected across the state. Of them, 53 are in commercial hub Dimapur, seven in capital Kohima and five in Chumoukedima.

The Hindu Seva Samiti of Dimapur has set 'Clean Dimapur, Green Dimapur, Save Energy' as the theme of the celebrations and instructed the puja organisers to maintain cleanliness in and around the marquees.

Sampurna Nandmall, the general secretary of Kohima Bazaar Durga Puja Committee, told PTI that besides seven pandals in the state capital, the festivities are also being held in three Durga temples.

He said the committee has urged the organisers to shun single-use plastic in and around the marquees.

Nandmall expressed hope that the turnout will increase in the next two days, with Tuesday and Wednesday being holidays.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, his deputy Y Patton and Naga People's Front Legislature Party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu extended puja greetings to the people.

"The festival celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. It also celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasura. This beautiful festival is a celebration of victory of truth over falsehood, triumph of the righteous and defeat of evil," the governor said in his message.

He urged revellers to observe COVID-19 protocols.

Rio tweeted, "#Dussehra #DurgaPuja greetings to all who are celebrating. May the festival of good over evil be filled with happiness and love and bring blessed beginnings in everyone's lives." Patton, who is also the BJP Legislature Party leader, hoped the celebration of triumph of good over evil inspires all to choose compassion, courage and forgiveness over enmity and indifference as well as foster unity, hope and happiness among all.

Nienu, also the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) co-chairman, hoped the celebrations would bring peace and prosperity and herald a season of brotherhood and love among all communities.

"May Goddess Durga shower Her blessings on all, give strength to the poor and wisdom to the rich to uplift others," he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)