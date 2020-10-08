Durga Puja Celebrations To Be Low-key In Kolkata Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Power Minister

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation in the state, the big-budget Durga Puja committees in Kolkata have decided not to celebrate the annual festival in a grand manner.

West Bengal Power Minister Sovandeb Chatterjee told ANI that this year, due to COVID-19, there is a lot of uncertainty about how many people will come out and attend the festival. He said that maintaining social distancing and sanitisation on such a large scale will be very difficult. "Hence this is why members of big-budget puja committees have decided against celebrating in a grand manner. The demand for power supply will be less due to this," Chatterjee said. Adding further he said that there was a surplus of power, and without demand from major puja committees, losses would continue.

'No elaborate lightning arrangement ahead of puja'

The state power minister said that this year the lightning arrangements and decorations will not be as elaborate as the previous years. He further said every year before the Durga puja the electricity department conducted a meeting to discuss electricity usage.

"Every year before Durga Puja, we hold a meeting to evaluate how much electricity usage will be required. Already due to the COVID-19 situation, we are running at a loss of ₹2,500 crore. The power department is ready to provide electricity and have a surplus, but since pujas will not be taking place on a large scale, there is no foreseeable solution. Lightning arrangements and decorations will not be as elaborate as the previous years so there won't be an increase in demand," Chatterjee said.

CM announces guidelines

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, earlier in September, announced the guidelines ahead of the Durga Puja. She had said that organising cultural programmes at pandals won't be allowed during the festival. Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 23 to October 26 this year.

The CM said that during Durga Puja, a pandal needs to be open from all four sides. Hand sanitisers should be placed at entry points of pandals, and the wearing of masks to be made mandatory. She added that physical distancing needs to be maintained and organising cultural programmes at pandals won't be allowed.

(With inputs from ANI)