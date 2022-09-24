Durga Puja In Kolkata: From Burj Khalifa To Vatican City, The Most Dazzling Pandals

Durga Puja is a festival like no other, and Kolkata makes it a feast for the eyes. The pandals situated in the 'City of Joy' is a sight to behold every single year. In 2022, all roads lead to Città del Vaticano, Rome. The Vatican-themed pandal is creating a buzz on social media, bringing both positive as well as mixed responses.

West Bengal | Kolkata's Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal, has this year been designed on the theme of 'Vatican City' ahead of Durga Pooja festival pic.twitter.com/4TWW2RtJla — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

Here's a look at interesting pandals from the previous years:

2019 saw this. A Chandragupta Maurya Palace

In Pandemic-hit 2020, it resembled Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Temple

2021 went global. The Burj Khalifa came to Kolkata!

The Durga Puja festival is majorly observed in the month of October. The festival, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is celebrated with great fervour and devotion. Durga Puja, an auspicious event, symbolises the victory of good over evil. It is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasura.

Image: ANI