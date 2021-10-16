Durga Puja Pandal In Patna Felicitates Corona Warriors In Unique Way For Selfless Efforts

Durga Puja pandals across the country are making headlines for their unique themes and magnificent creativities. 'Corona warriors,' including doctors, police officers, and sanitation workers, were felicitated at a pandal in Patna's Anandpuri neighbourhood during the nine-day Durga Puja as an honour for their selfless efforts during the pandemic.

Nitish Kumar, an organiser, told ANI, "Corona warriors have served people selflessly during the COVID-19 pandemic and deserve this honour. We were thinking about this idea to execute for the past year." He went on to say that the three goddesses in this pandal are honouring 'corona warriors' for their dedication to the people during COVID-19's most difficult time.

Bihar: Goddesses were shown as felicitating Corona warriors -- a doctor, a policeman & a sanitation worker-- at a Durga puja pandal in Anandpuri, Patna



"In every temple, you will see the idol of goddess killing evil, but here we have put light on a different side of her, that is, protecting people. Gods have two sides– one is killing evil and the second is protecting people. So we have showcased the second side of goddesses here," a priest, Shambhu Kumar Pandey noted. Pandey stated, "We worship God because they protect us from every difficulty, so in the same way, these warriors protected and are protecting us from COVID-19 infection."

Theme based Durga Puja pandals

South Kolkata's Barisha Club has come up with a concept named 'Bhager Maa' (Mother of the Division) this year, focusing on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and migrant people, ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations across the country. The club is well-known in Kolkata for popping up with unique themes for Durga Puja pandals. The Pandal is built in such a way that it appears to be divided into two parts. The left side depicts the Bangladesh border, while the right side depicts the Indian border, with a large cage in the middle depicting a woman carrying an icon of Goddess Durga in a detention camp with her four children.

Also, In a show of support for farmers, the Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra pandal in Kolkata utilised 'footwear' and 'gigantic wings' on a tractor as decor, signifying farmers' desire to attain their goal. 'Phiria daou tulir tan' was the name of the 70s Bollywood theme Durga Puja Pandal, which means 'give us back the brush stroke.' Advertisements, cut-outs of actors, and movie posters were among the decorations. The theme of one of the community puja pandals was "Cyclone Yaas Hit Sundarban," referring to the cyclone that wreaked havoc on West Bengal's coastal districts and Sunderban delta in May of this year. Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Kolkata created an iconic 145-foot pandal in Laketown inspired by Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

