Durga Puja: West Bengal Govt Announces COVID Relaxations From October 10-20

Amid declining novel coronavirus cases and owing to the festive season of Durga Puja, the West Bengal government has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions and allowed all shops, restaurants and bars to remain open as per normal operational hours. However, the order reads, "Late closing of bars may be allowed as per the extant rules."

According to the official statement, the relaxations will be applied from October 10 to October 20. The five-day festival will begin on October 11 and will conclude on October 15, .i.e. on Vijaya Dashami.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 15,74,801 COVID-19 cases till date, including 7,625 active cases. The cumulative death rate is 18,882 while the state has administered more than 6.19 crore COVID vaccine doses.

Durga Puja: Mamata Banerjee urges people to wear masks during pandal hopping

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to be cautious while visiting pandals during Durga Puja. "I request people visiting the pandals during the festival to wear masks even if they are fully vaccinated. Some people are testing positive for COVID-19, even after being administered both doses of the vaccine,” she said.

CM Banerjee also asked puja organisers to keep sufficient stock of masks for distributing them to visitors. The West Bengal CM also warned people to be extra vigilant as the rainy season triggers the outbreak of dengue.

Durga Puja also known as Sharodotsava or Durgotsava celebrates the victory of the goddess Durga over the demon mahishasur i.e. good over evil. It is one of the biggest festivals across India and is celebrated with full enthusiasm, especially in West Bengal.

Durga Puja 2021 dates

October 11, 2021, Monday: Maha Sasthi

October 12, 2021, Tuesday: Maha Saptami

October 13, 2021, Wednesday: Maha Ashtami

October 14, 2021, Thursday: Maha Navami

October 15, 2021, Friday: Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami

Image: PTI