During Ayodhya Visit, PM Modi Reveres Lord Ram In Speech On Deepotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. Addressing a large crowd, the Prime Minister began his speech with 'Jai Shri Ram', which garnered loud cheers and applause from the locals. He also extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali, and said that the festival comes days after India commemorated 75 glorious years of independence.

"The darshan of Shri Ramlala and then the consecration of Lord Ram, this good fortune is obtained only by the grace of Ramji. This time Deepawali has come at a time when we have completed 75 years of independence some time ago, we are celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of independence," PM Modi said during his address.

He also spoke about how one can learn a lot from the traits of Lord Ram. "Lord Ram doesn't leave anyone behind, doesn't turn away from anyone," PM Modi said, adding that possessing a willpower like the Hindu deity will help India soar to greater heights.

"In the Amrutkal of independence, willpower like Lord Ram will take the country to new heights. The values that Lord Rama inculcated in his word, in his thoughts, in his rule, and in his administration. He is the inspiration for Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas and the basis of Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Efforts,” he noted.

PM Modi visits Ayodhya for Deepotsav celebration

He also announced that a giant statue of Lord Ram will be constructed in Shringverpur Dham. "Nishadraj Park is being established in Shringverpur Dham (Prayagraj), where a 51 feet tall statue of Lord Ram and Nishadraj will be built... It is the duty of all Indians to follow the ideals of Lord Ram," the PM said.

Prior to the address, PM Modi performed the Rajyabhishek (symbolic coronation) of Lord Ram. Ayodhya, which the Prime Minister calls a symbol of cultural heritage, has been glimmering with the lights of over 17 lakh earthen lamps for the celebration of Uttar Pradesh’s tradition of Deepotsav.