Dushyant Chautala: Party Has Not Received Gautam's Resignation, Will Speak With Him

Haryana Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala stressed that the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has not received any resignation letter from agitated MLA Ram Kumar Gautam. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said the party leader will speak with Gautam. He added that Gautam is a senior member of the party and if he has some issues then he can come and talk directly to the party leadership.

"Will speak to him"

Chautala said, "RK Gautam is a senior party leader. If he has some grievances, he can come and tell the party members. We have not received his resignation yet. Senior party leaders will talk to him and discuss the matter."

On Wednesday, the 73-year-old Gautam resigned from the post of party Vice President. Speaking to reporters, he said, "I have resigned from the post of party vice president. I will leave the party the day I cease to become an MLA. I am not hurt that I was not made minister, but hurt that I got to know later that the alliance was sealed in a meeting at a Gurugram Mall.

Gautam added that "He (Chautala) should not forget that he became the Deputy Chief Minister with the support of his party legislators. Dushyant Chautala wants to become the tallest Jat leader by following the elders of his family. I have the support of 36 castes. He would have progressed had he made me a minister. He is sitting on 11 ministries. Where shall other MLAs go?"

Speaking to the media, Gautam said, "Nothing is going right in the party. I am upset with the way it is functioning and I have resigned as party's vice president. Moreover, I was made all India vice president in the party even though the party has influence in a limited pocket in Haryana."

When asked about resigning from the party, he said, "People have elected me, I have responsibility towards them. If I resign from my party, I will lose the seat as well and I cannot leave my constituents in the lurch. Moreover, I nurtured the party with my sweat and blood."

