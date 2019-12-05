DU Teachers Oppose Circular Stopping Appointment Of Ad-hoc Teachers, Gherao V-C Office

Days after JNU protest rocked the streets of the national capital, now Delhi University Teacher's Association (DUTA) have staged a thunderous protest outside Vice Chancellor's office. Demanding a rollback of a circular by the university administration stating appointments of guest faculty instead of ad hoc, the teachers have stormed DU YogeshV-C Tyagi's office on Wednesday. As the protest entered Day 2 on Thursday, teachers have alleged that the circular is being used to halt the appointment of ad-hoc teachers to substantive vacant post. Even though a 5-member panel representing 4500 ad hoc teachers, met the V-C on Wednesday evening, they say that their indefinite protest will continue till complete roll-back of the circular. They also allege that the UGC / MHRD has maintained silence over the university circular.

Speaking to Republic World, Virendra Singh Negi, DU executive council member said that the teachers are demanding absorption of all the 4500 ad hoc teachers as permanent positions. He added that they are also demanding the rollback of the August 28 circular by the University. When asked about meeting with the V-C on Wednesday, he said: "The V-C wants us to end our protest and then he will take the steps, but we do not believe him. We will only move when the circular is taken back, protest will continue."

READ: Delhi HC disposes plea on delay in sanctions by the AAP Government in JNU sedition case

What is the August 28 circular?

The teachers are protesting against a letter sent by the university on August 28 advising them “fill up the permanent vacancies at the earliest and till permanent appointments are made, colleges may appoint guest faculty, if required, against new vacancies arising first time in academic session 2019-20”. The teachers say that it is misinterpreting UGC's January 2019 regulations.

Here is the letter:

What are the teachers demanding?

Stating their demand, Rajib Ray, the President of DUTA said that they want "an one time UGC Regulation for Absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers in Delhi University and its colleges where regular appointments have not been made for one reason or another for a long period." They said that the appointment of ad hoc teachers has been good practice at Delhi University.

READ: JNU students protest near HRD Ministry; demand panel report be made public

Elaborating on the steps taken by various DU colleges after the August 28 circular, DUTA said that as many as 400 teachers would lose their jobs. "Many college Principals had issued notices saying that rejoining of ad-hoc teachers have been kept in abeyance till the University issues clarification on the 28 August 2019 letter. Salaries of ad-hoc teachers have been on hold in most of the colleges. The DU Principals' Association has now decided to release salaries and continue only those teachers who were serving last semester and were employed in July 2019 in continuation. This will mean that over 400 teachers will lose their jobs from immediate effect," stated the press note by DUTA.

The teachers are also demanding that the University takes a step to promote the teachers as per 2018 UGC regulations. "For the last 10 years, teachers in Delhi University have been denied promotions. It is extremely unfortunate that the university has delayed 2018 UGC Regulations by a year and is now, by not bringing out necessary forms, preventing its just implementation," the press note stated.

READ: PIL in HC for sanction to prosecute former JNUSU prez Kanhaiya Kumar

READ: Shiv Sena's Saamana supports JNU protest, claims 'right-wing' BJP politicising issue