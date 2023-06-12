Dutch Vlogger Physically Assaulted, Harassed In Bengaluru; Video Goes Viral

Why Are You Reading This: In a shocking incident, a Dutch YouTuber was allegedly harassed in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. The video of the same is going viral on social media platforms. The incident took place in the Chickpet area of Bengaluru while the YouTuber, a Dutch citizen, named Pedro Mota was recording a vlog on the streets.

According to the video surfaced on the internet, a man was seen harassing the vlogger while he was shooting a video in Bengaluru. According to the video, the Dutch YouTuber was heard saying, “Namaste, sir…”, while the man, who looked like a shopkeeper, grabbed his hand and started shouting, “Ye kya hai…(What is this…).”

According to sources, the incident occurred a few days ago, however, it has come to light after the video was shared online. As of now, no official complaint has been registered in the matter.

Why It Matters: A number of foreign Youtubers and content creators have recently reported assaults and harassment on the streets of India.

This is a breaking story. This copy will be updated.