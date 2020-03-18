The Debate
'Hero': Odisha's IAS Officer Hailed For Resuming Duty A Day After His Father's Demise

General News

Nikunja Dhal, IAS officer in Odisha has been applauded for his “exemplary courage” for returning to work in less than 24 hours after his father's demise.

IAS

As the deadly coronavirus continues to disrupt many lives around the world, Nikunja Dhal, Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha has been applauded for his “exemplary courage” for returning to work and combat the pandemic just 24 hours after the demise of his father. The IAS Association now only hailed the officer for his dedication towards his work but also called him “role model” for leading the force towards tackling the fatal COVID-19. 

The powerful story of Dhal continued to garner appreciation around the nation while the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared the virus outbreak as a “disaster”. State governments in the nation have been shutting down schools, colleges and places for large gatherings as precautionary measures to stem the spread of coronavirus as the country has already reported three fatalities along with more than 100 confirmed cases.

‘Unsung hero’

From MygovIndia to other prominent leaders of the country, people took on Twitter to hail the “unsung hero”, Dhal. Other internet users also said “I salute” to other officers such as the IAS officer whose name may not be highlighted during the crisis sometimes, but they play a significant role in rectifying any problem that the nation faces. Currently, the virus cases have been confirmed across various states after it first originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan in December 2019. Now, the global death toll has crossed 8,000 while the confirmed cases have reached 2,00,351

