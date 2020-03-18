'Hero': Odisha's IAS Officer Hailed For Resuming Duty A Day After His Father's Demise

As the deadly coronavirus continues to disrupt many lives around the world, Nikunja Dhal, Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha has been applauded for his “exemplary courage” for returning to work and combat the pandemic just 24 hours after the demise of his father. The IAS Association now only hailed the officer for his dedication towards his work but also called him “role model” for leading the force towards tackling the fatal COVID-19.

Leading from the front. Nikunja Dhal IAS, Pr Secy Health, Govt of Odisha showed exemplary courage when he was back in his office combating the epidemic Coronavirus within 24 hours of his father’s death. #Rolemodels #IndiaFightsCorona@PMOIndia @mygovindiahttps://t.co/BTPzseQA7o — IAS Association (@IASassociation) March 17, 2020

The powerful story of Dhal continued to garner appreciation around the nation while the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared the virus outbreak as a “disaster”. State governments in the nation have been shutting down schools, colleges and places for large gatherings as precautionary measures to stem the spread of coronavirus as the country has already reported three fatalities along with more than 100 confirmed cases.

Read - Odisha Govt Seeks Travel Details Of IT Workers As State Reports First Coronavirus Patient

‘Unsung hero’

From MygovIndia to other prominent leaders of the country, people took on Twitter to hail the “unsung hero”, Dhal. Other internet users also said “I salute” to other officers such as the IAS officer whose name may not be highlighted during the crisis sometimes, but they play a significant role in rectifying any problem that the nation faces. Currently, the virus cases have been confirmed across various states after it first originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan in December 2019. Now, the global death toll has crossed 8,000 while the confirmed cases have reached 2,00,351

Duty before self.



One day after demise of his father Mr. Nikunj Dhal, Principal Secretary, Health, Odisha is back to work to lead his team againt #COVID19https://t.co/ZJF7mu6X8r #coronavirus@IASassociation @IPS_Association — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) March 17, 2020

Read - Odisha Hoteliers Seek Govt Help In Overcoming Crisis Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

I salute Nikunja Dhal, Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, #Bhubaneswar who was back to his office to combat the #COVID2019 within 24 hrs of his father's death.



This IAS officer could hv taken leave on personal grounds bt he didn't.@IASassociation @SwetaSinghAT pic.twitter.com/4DAuSx116u — Anita Chauhan (@anita_chauhan80) March 17, 2020

Rarely we recognise leadership & courageous qualities in day to Govt work. Sri Nikunja Dhal @nbdhal, Secy @HFWOdisha has shown exemplary courage by joining back duty in 24 hrs of losing his father. Exceptional times need exceptional leaders. My personal gratitude#Covid19 pic.twitter.com/SEhsjHrXPf — Manoj Mishra ମନୋଜ ମିଶ୍ର (@manojmishratwit) March 16, 2020

Read - Odisha FC Part Ways With Coach Josep Gombau

Read - Covid-19 Scare: Odisha Govt Extends Regulation Period From March 31 To April 15