Dwarka Police Arrest Former Delhi Civil Defence Volunteer & His Aides In Robbery Case

A former Delhi Civil Defence volunteer along with his aides was arrested by Dwarka district police. Two accused were held following a shoot-out that took place this morning. Their third aide was held later on.

DCP of Dwarka, Shankar Chaudhary said that the accused persons were identified as Sachin and Babloo. One person named Vishal, who served in Civil Defence, was also arrested.

"We have launched operation Varchasva to nab the criminals involved in criminal cases. The accused persons have previous records and had planned to commit a robbery after being inspired by the Crime Patrol serial. But we also launched a decoy plan following which we nabbed them," said Chaudhary.

Arms, ammunition recovered from the possession of miscreants

Two country-made pistols, five live cartridges, a stolen car and four cell phones were recovered from them. The official said that on the intervening night of October 11 and 12, four incidents of armed robberies were reported in Dwarka.

DCP said that a team of Inspector Kamlesh Kumar, constable Arvind under the supervision of Vijay Singh, ACP Operation was formed to nab the criminals. The team examined 300 CCTV footages to get a clue about the criminals and were able to notice them. The team then questioned 100 persons to get more details.

"We got a tip-off that the assailants will be coming again to commit an armed robbery. We laid a trap and intercepted them near Ram Lila Ground. They opened fire at cope and constable Arvind escaped injuries as he was wearing a bulletproof vest. The police also opener in retaliation in which they suffered a gun wound in the leg," said Chaudhary.

The official said that during the investigation, a raid was conducted at F Block Sultanpuri and one person named Vishal was apprehended. He is an ex-employee of DCD and robbed four android mobile phones including one iPhone, which have been recovered from his possession.

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD