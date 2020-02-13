Maha Govt Announces Homes For Iconic Mumbai Dabbawalas Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday announced that the iconic Dabbawalas of Mumbai would be provided with homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as soon as possible. In a meeting held earlier in the day in presence of the Mumbai Dabbawala Union and Minister of Labor Dilip Walse Patil, the Deputy CM instructed the concerned officials to take the necessary steps required to make the houses available.

Around 4,500 dabbawalas to get homes

Speaking to Republic TV, Subhash Talekar, Spokesperson of the Dabbawala Union, expressed his delight and welcomed the move by Ajit Pawar. He also stated that around 4500 dabbawalas will benefit from the decision and get homes in Mumbai. "The dabbawalas have been working in Mumbai since the past 130 years. It was our demand since labourers also got houses, then Mumbai's dabbawalas should also get a house. Ajit Pawar catered to our demand and has announced houses for all dabbawalas under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna and we welcome the decision," he said.

'Positive About Loan Waiver Above Rs 2 Lakh'

Earlier, on Friday, Ajit Pawar had said that the state government was positive about waiving farm loans above the limit of Rs 2 lakh. The loan waiver scheme announced by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government after coming to power last year has a cap of Rs 2 lakh. "The government has given loan waiver to farmers whose dues were less than Rs 2 lakh. We are thinking positively about waiver for the farmers whose debts exceed Rs 2 lakh," Pawar said, speaking at a press conference. "Regular repayment of farm loans will also be encouraged," said Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio.

