DySP Davinder Singh A Black Sheep, Being Probed, Politics Unfortunate: J&K L-G's Advisor

Advisor to J&K Lt Governor G. C. Murmu, Farooq Khan called Dy SP Davinder Singh a 'black sheep' in the organisation, and lauded the J&K Police Force for apprehending the suspect, who was caught ferrying two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in the valley. Speaking to the media, Farooq Khan expressed his displeasure over the politicisation of the matter by political parties.

He said, "I don't want to discuss the details of the case, it's being investigated. Every organisation has a black sheep, he (Davinder Singh) was a black sheep too. But the credit goes to J&K Police who identified him, caught him and exposed conspiracies being hatched by him. It is unfortunate that political parties are doing politics on matters which are directly related to the security of India."

Police on Saturday had arrested Singh, a deputy superintendent of police, at Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, along with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, besides an unidentified lawyer who was working as an overground worker for terror outfits. Hizbul Mujahideen, a pro-Pakistani terror organisation was formed in 1989 and is one of the oldest armed groups operating in the valley. The group, that is based inside Pakistan, has been designated as a terrorist group by India, the US and the European Union.

Congress-BJP spar

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wondered about the real culprits involved in the last year Pulwama attack, which had killed over 40 CRPF personnel, his party colleague Randeep Singh Surjewala asked if Singh was a mere pawn and sought clarifications from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP on Tuesday attacked the Congress, saying the opposition party is "best at attacking India and protecting Pakistan". BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also targeted the Congress over comments of two of its leaders on the arrest of J&K Police officer Davinder Singh for links with terrorists. Linking the Congress to Pakistan, Patra said there are "too many coincidences" that show a conspiracy. Moreover, dared the Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi to make it clear if they have any doubts on who were the perpetrators in the Pulwama attack. Patra said the Congress has been reduced to giving oxygen to Pakistan and attacking India and alleged that the opposition party has a history of defending the neighboring country.

Davinder Singh's name cropped up during the trial of 2001 Parliament attack. Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru who was hanged on February 9, 2013, wrote a letter in the same year explaining how "DSP Davinder Singh", the then deputy superintendent of police of Special Operations Group, had asked him to "take Mohammad", a co-accused in the Parliament attack case, "to Delhi, rent a flat for his stay and purchase a car for him". However, the angle was probed and could not be substantiated with any evidence, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)