E Sreedharan Explains 'technical Issues' In Kerala's Silver Line Project To Railway Min

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had a meeting with Metroman E Sreedharan in regards to the construction of the Silver Line semi high-speed rail project in Kerala. He took to his verified Twitter handle and posted a short video from the meeting. He tweeted, "Metroman Shri E Sreedharan Ji explained serious technical issues in the Silver Line project. Without FLS, land plan and sanction, land acquisition cannot be done."

Earlier, in January this year, E Sreedharan had said that the centre is unlikely to give its approval for the Silver Line project in Kerala as there were a lot of faults in it. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also asserted that his government would not back down from developmental activities by yielding to protests from some people.

While speaking to the media at Malappuram, Sreedharan had said, "I don't think the Centre will give its approval for this project because there are a lot of technical errors in it." He noted that the railways is a central subject and not a state subject. He stated that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing the errors in the project. He told, "I wrote to the Prime Minister because the state government started acquiring land before getting the sanction for the project."

The Metroman is credited with changing the face of public transport in India with his leadership in building the Konkan Railway and Delhi Metro. He had highlighted that many changes may be required in the K-Rail project and acquiring land before getting sanction may cause wastage of money.

Putting a stay order on the process of laying boundary stones on the land identified for the construction of the Silver Line semi-high-speed rail project, the Kerala High Court had stated that the project should not be implemented by intimidating and threatening the people regarding the same. A set of survey stones, laid as part of the construction of the Left government's flagship SilverLine rail corridor project, were removed from a paddy field in Angamaly, Kerala, by a group of protesters in the same month.

Kerala government's Silver Line project

The ambitious Silver Line project said to be the biggest project acquired by the Kerala government will be developed over a stretch of 540 km from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod by the joint venture of the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry.

The project will not only reduce the travelling time between the two destinations to around 4 hours, but it will also have multiple stops at Kollam, Kottayam, Chengannur, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Ernakulam, and Kannur. A total of Rs 63,941 crore is the estimated cost of the rail corridor project, proposed to connect the south and north ends of the state.

