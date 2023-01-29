'E-Waste To Wealth': PM Modi Lauds States Working To Make 'India Global Hub Of Recycling'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed his first Mann ki Baat of 2023 where he highlighted the proper disposal of electronic-waste and how it can be converted into wealth. While speaking at the 97th edition of the Mann ki Baat, the Prime Minister stated that the proper disposal of e-waste can become a great force to build a circular economy. Citing the reports of the United Nations, he said a total of 50 million tonnes of e-waste is being thrown every year.

'Recycle to convert e-waste to wealth': PM Modi

"Today, every household has devices like phones and laptops which are the e-waste of the future. Whenever someone replaces their old device, it becomes necessary to keep in mind whether it is discarded properly or not. If e-waste is not disposed of, it can also harm our environment. If done carefully, it can become a great force in the Circular Economy of Recycling and Reuse," the PM said.

PM Modi said that it was mentioned in a United Nations report that 50 million tonnes of e-waste are being thrown out every year. About 17 types of precious metals can be extracted from this e-waste through different processes.

"Can you imagine how much it is? asked PM Modi. He further said, "In human history, even if all commercial planes made are weighed together they will still be less than this e-waste. It is like, every second eight hundred laptops are being thrown away. You will be amazed, about 17 types of precious metals can be extracted from this E-Waste through different processes--- which might include gold, copper, silver and nickel".

“Therefore recycling e-waste is no less than making gold from waste. Today, we have start-ups who are working towards this direction," said PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi added that around 500 e-waste recyclers have started work in this sector and have also provided employment to 1000 people. "Companies like-- Bengaluru-based E-Parisaraa, Eco recycling Ltd from Mumbai, Uttarakhand Attero, and Bhopal-based Kabadiwala are working towards making India a global hub of recycling".

PM Modi on climate change

PM Modi further brought climate change and the conservation of biodiversity to the attention of the citizens and India is tirelessly working on it. He said that wetlands may be there in any country, but they have to fulfil many criteria. "Only then are they declared as Ramsar Sites. Now the total number of Ramsar Sites in our country has increased to 75, whereas, before 2014 there were only 26 Ramsar Sites in the country."

Citing the theme - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', PM Modi said India's G20 Presidency will work to promote this universal sense of one-ness. "This is not just a slogan. It takes into account recent changes in human circumstances, which we have collectively failed to appreciate," he said.