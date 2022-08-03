EA Commander RP Kalita Meets Arunachal Pradesh Guv; Discusses National Security, Agnipath

Calling upon Arunachal Pradesh governor Brig. (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd.), General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita on Tuesday held comprehensive talks on several key issues concerning national security, the Centre's Agnipath scheme, and the recruitment of the local youth in the Indian Army, among others.

In a statement issued by PRO Defence, Tezpur, Lt Col A S Walia, the Arunachal Pradesh governor not only appreciated the contribution of the Indian Army toward the well-being and security of people living in the region but also complimented Army Commander Kalita and his staff's support in the process of recruiting local youth.

Furthermore, Governor Mishra also suggested that the forces should focus on organizing more awareness and motivational camps for recruiting youth in different parts of the state.

“The pre-recruitment rallies are important for more youth of the State joining the armed forces. He reiterated that State’s homegrown soldiers will be the best defenders of the safety and security of the State and the nation,” the statement added.

The PRO Defence also shared the picture of their meeting at the Raj Bhavan and wrote, "Lt Gen RP Kalita, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, GOC-in-C EC called on Gov of Arunachal Pradesh Brig (Dr) B D Mishra (Retd) on 2 Aug 22 & discussed the issues of national security, rd connectivity, Agnipath Scheme and recruitment of local youth in Indian Army".

BD Mishra discusses strengthening border areas in the state

During the meeting, the Arunachal Pradesh Governor also took up the issue of constant review of the plans for strengthening the border areas in the state. Furthermore, he also emphasised on goodwill civic actions and the welfare of the people by the armed forces in the rural and far-flung areas. He also tweeted about the same and briefed about the issues discussed in the meeting.

Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, GOC-in-C Eastern Command called on me.

Notably, Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. During his visit to the northeastern state, he assured of his best cooperation in the recruitment process and further over instilling a sense of security amongst the people.

