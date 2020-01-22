Personal Kit Worth Rs 1 Lakh For Each Jawan Deployed In Siachen: Here's The Breakdown 

In a major step to protect Indian soldiers deployed in the world's highest battlefield - Siachen glacier against extreme cold conditions, the army is providing them with a personal kit worth around Rs 1 lakh. Along with the personal kit for protection against winters, every soldier also gets equipment worth around Rs 1.5 lakhs for survival and moving around the Siachen glacier during their deployment there, Army sources informed news agency ANI in New Delhi.

COAS Gen Naravane examined & reviewed the kit

The equipment and the personal kit of the troops were examined and reviewed by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane during his trip to Siachen in the second week of January. "The facilities have been provided to the soldiers for personal protection from winters and survival in the extreme cold conditions. Clear instructions have been issued by the Army top brass that if the troops need more facilities, they should be provided that," the sources said.

The most expensive part of the personal kit of soldiers includes the multilayered extreme winter clothing which costs around Rs 28,000 per set along with the special sleeping bag which is worth around Rs 13,000. The down jacket and the special gloves of troops together cost around Rs 14,000 while the multipurpose shoes cost around Rs 12,500. Among the equipment being provided to the troops, is also the oxygen cylinder costing Rs 50,000 per piece which is very important at such altitudes as the oxygen levels are very low there.

'You might be far from us but very close to our hearts'

The Jawans are also outfitted with equipment and gadgets for detecting avalanche victims, which costs around Rs 8,000. Avalanches are a very frequent occurrence in the glacier which receives very heavy snowfall during the year. "We're aware that everyone operating here is in very tough condition, inhospitable terrain and weather. We're doing our best to make sure that whatever is required by the troops is made available to them including clothing and better rations. You always have our thoughts and prayer. You might be far from us but very close to our hearts.," COAS General Manoj Mukund Naravane had said during his visit to Siachen on January 9.

READ | Indian Army's Siachen Swachhta Abhiyan: 130 tonnes of waste cleared

READ | Indian Chief of Army Staff Navarane visits Siachen War Memorial and pays his tribute

India has been deploying forces at the heights ranging from 17,000 feet to 22,000 feet for more than three decades now at the Siachen glacier which was attempted to be usurped by the Pakistan Army. The Pakistan Army has ceded a significant chunk of their territory to the Chinese near the Siachen glacier area and Army top brass feels the area is strategically important for keeping enemy designs in check.

READ | Now, rattled Pakistan cries foul over India's opening Siachen glacier for tourism

READ | Punjab Govt announces 12 Lakh ex-gratia & job for next-of-kin of the three Siachen Martyrs

(with ANI inputs)