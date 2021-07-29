Last Updated:

EAM Asserts India's Position On Afghanistan In Rajya Sabha, Rules Out ‘military Solution’

A day after he met the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, EAM S Jaishankar gave out the details of the meeting in Rajya Sabha.

A day after he met the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave out the details of the meeting in Rajya Sabha. Jaishankar revealed that he had a detailed discussion with Blinken on the situation in Afghanistan. However, even as Jaishankar was speaking, the opposition continued its sloganeering in the Rajya Sabha. 

'Political solution for Afghanistan' 

EAM Jaishankar stated that during his discussion with Blinken at the press conference, he put forth India's stand on the Afghanistan issue. In addition, he also informed that both sides agreed to a negotiated and political settlement in Afghanistan. US and India have ruled out a military solution for Afghanistan and instead pushed for political negotiations to resolve the crisis in Afghanistan, said Jaishankar. Earlier, during his meeting with the US Secretary of State, Jaishankar had also said that peace should prevail in Afghanistan as it is important for both countries.

S Jaishankar on Indo-Pacific, COVID-19 and Quad

Among other things that Jaishankar and Blinken discussed include Indo-Pacific, India-US cooperation against COVID-19 and Quad. He had further added that the Quad is a collaborative platform essential for mutual interest. Jaishankar had also asserted that US and India should work together more closely on key contemporary challenges like terrorism. Here's what he said in the upper House on Thursday. 

"We also discussed Indo-Pacific and Quad as it is in our national interests," said Jaishankar during the Rajya Sabha session on Thursday  

"We look at Quad as a platform where the four countries have come together for the good of the world. We discussed a range of issues including providing of vaccines, education, connectivity, maritime security," he added

