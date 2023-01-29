EAM Explains Diplomacy, Says 'Lord Krishna & Hanuman Were Greatest Diplomats Of World'

Highlighting the importance of the epics Mahabharata and Ramayana while explaining diplomacy, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday said Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman were the greatest diplomats of the world.

Interacting with the audience in Pune during the launch of 'Bharat Marg', the Marathi translation of his book 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World', Jaishankar said, "Lord Shri Krishna and Lord Hanuman were the greatest diplomats of the world. I am saying this very seriously."

"If one looks at them in the perspective of diplomacy, what situation they were in, what mission was given to them, how they had handled the situation...Hanumanji, he had gone ahead of the mission, he had contacted Goddess Sita, burnt Lanka...he was a multi-purpose diplomat," Jaishankarr added.

The EAM explained strategic patience by giving an example of Lord Krishna forgiving Shishupal several times. "Krishna made a promise that he would forgive 100 mistakes of Shishupala, but at the end of the 100th one, he would kill him," he said, adding that it demonstrates the importance of one of the most essential qualities of a good decision-maker.

Comparing Kurukshetra, the site of the battle of Mahabharata as 'Multipolar India' Jaishankar said, "If you say today it is a multi-polar world, at that time what was happening in Kurukshetra, that was multi-polar Bharat, where there were different rajya (kingdoms), they were told 'you are with them, you are with me'...a couple of them were non-aligned...like Balram and Rukma."

He said now people say it is a globalised world, there is interdependence, there is a constraint. "What was Arjuna's dilemma, it was a constraint, that he was emotionally interdependent...that how do I fight against my relatives. That was not material interdependence, but it was emotional interdependence," he said.

The External Affairs Minister also explained "tactical adjustment" by citing Yudhisthira lying to Dronacharya about Ashwathama's death as his son was his weakness.

