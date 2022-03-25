EAM Jaishankar Admits India-China Still Share 'ongoing Friction', Avers 'work In Progress'

Upon concluding the crucial meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in the national capital on March 25, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar admitted both countries do have 'ongoing friction' areas. Deeming the discussions and status quo as a 'work in progress', EAM Jaishankar and the Chinese Foreign Minister held discussions with regard to disruptions after Beijing's encroachment in April 2020.

"My talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi has concluded. We met for about three hours and addressed a broad substantive agenda. We discussed our bilateral relations that have been disturbed as a result of Chinese actions in April 2020," EAM Jaishankar commenced his press briefing.

'Disengagement at LAC is necessary for disengagement': EAM Jaishankar

"The current situation (India-China stand-off at LAC) is 'work in progress' at a slower pace than desirable. This needs to be taken forward since completion of the disengagement at LAC is necessary for disengagement," he asserted.

In addition, the Foreign Affairs Minister said that the conclave, the first since April 2020 LAC stand-off, provided an opportunity to exchange views on 'major international issues, including Afghanistan and Ukraine'. "As far as Afghanistan is concerned, India's policy is guided by UNSC Resolution 2593. About Ukraine, we discussed our respective approaches and perspective but agreed that diplomacy and dialogue must be the priority," EAM Jaishankar mentioned.

Moreover, EAM Jaishankar elucidated that the meeting with the Chinese Minister and said that the contention of over 22 thousand Indian students in China, who could not return due to COVID-19 curbs, was raised. He mentioned that Wang Yi acknowledged the issue and even recognised their plight.

"Our talks today added to the clarity on bilateral relations and useful opportunities," EAM Jaishankar further said.

Is China ready to vacate Indian soil?

Upon being asked if both leaders held discussions on Beijing's encroachment on Indian soil, the EAM said, "we have still ongoing friction areas. We have certainly made progress while resolving other friction areas. Ladakh is essential in that regard. Today, our discussion was on how to take this forward."