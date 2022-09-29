EAM Jaishankar Assures Help To US Administration On Fixing Visa Blues In India

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar assured the US administration on Wednesday of extending all necessary help in sorting out the issues concerning visa applications from Indian nationals. He said that things will get better soon with the collaborative effort of the two nations.

“I feel this is an issue where obviously it’s mainly for the US but we will be supportive and collaborative,” Jaishankar told ANI in response to a question asked about people facing visa issues. He added, “To the people who are concerned about the visa issues... I understand their anxiety and the urgency, which is precisely the reason why I took up the matter and suggested to Blinken that India will help the US to deal with the situation in a better way."

During the press briefing in Washington, the Minister also raised concerns about family members not being able to meet each other and students waiting for long periods due to delays in visas.

“In India, I mean, there are families who are not able to meet their relatives there and people who can’t keep their business appointments. There are students who are waiting for a long time. So, it is a really it’s a genuinely serious problem of some magnitude.”

“But I’m very confident, with the sincerity that Secretary Blinken showed and the seriousness with which I hope they would address this and with any support that we can provide, we hope that things will improve,” the EAM added, as he addressed the efforts of both governments during the press briefing.

US unveils plan to fix visa blues in India

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured that the US is “building back” on the backlog of visa applications from Indian nationals and said the Biden administration has a plan for the coming months.

“We had constraints from COVID-19 about the number of people we could have in our embassies at any one time, etc. We are now building back very determined really from that surging resources. We have a plan when it comes to India to address the backlog of visas that have built up I think you’ll see that play out in the coming months,” Blinken said in a press briefing.

The remarks came following his meeting with Jaishankar, during which India raised the issue of visa delays and hurdles in human mobility, and the US promised action within months.

The waiting period for Indians looking to secure a visitor visa to the US has gone up to 800 days. The waiting period for student/exchange visitor visas and other non-immigrant visas is nearly 400 days.

(With inputs from agency)