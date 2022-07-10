EAM Jaishankar Assures Support To Crisis Hit Sri Lanka; 'India Has Pledged $3.8 Billion'

Amid the current political crisis in Sri Lanka, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday assured providing support to the country, highlighting one of the Centre's policies called 'Neighbourhood First'. Jaishankar also informed that India has given Sri Lanka a line of credit, which has kept essential commodities flowing to them for the past several months, including the purchase of fuel.

He added that the Indian government has pledged $3.8 billion in support of the crisis-hit nation.

Addressing a press conference, the External Affairs Minister said, "The Sri Lankan crisis is a serious matter. It is something which has been built over a period of time. PM Modi has a policy called 'Neighbourhood First.' We try and support our neighbours in a way which meets their requirements."

"There is a bigger issue about how you manage your finances... about how you have a prudent fiscal policy. There are issues pertaining to the management of the economy. Our focus is on helping them," Jaishankar added.

'India stands with Sri Lanka': MEA

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that India has extended unprecedented support of over US $3 billion for improving the serious economic situation of the island nation. In response to media queries, the MEA released a letter which stated, "India is Sri Lanka’s closest neighbour and our two countries share deep civilizational bonds."

