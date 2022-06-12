Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended an Intellectual Meet in Visakhapatnam on June 12 and had an interaction with the media, wherein he emphasised the importance of developing the East Indian ports for a better future and better connectivity. The External Affairs Minister also took a dig at China, by stating that the world can see who is trying to destabilise the relations between the two nations.

While interacting with the media, the External Affairs Minister said, "I hope the Govt won't change in the future. It won't change I'm sure about that. There's a big debate about the connectivity of the world. A lot of our ports were on the east. We would like to see eastern India develop more. There's Sagar security and growth for all. Today the choice is between the future and the past. The younger people need to have a sense of the future. A large part of the world is with us."

When asked about India-China relations, the Union Minister stated, "I am glad most of the world can see who's doing what, who is destabilising."

EAM Jaishankar Meets With Envoys of 13 Nations

Meanwhile, on June 11, EAM Dr. S Jaishankar along with Bharatiya Janata Party's National President JP Nadda met with the envoys of 13 countries at the party's headquarters in Delhi. Speaking about the meeting, India's External Affairs Minister said that they discussed eight years of the PM Modi government in Delhi.

It is important to mention that the party is running an initiative named 'Know BJP' through which the leaders inform the envoys of various countries about the historical journey, ideology, structure and ongoing activities of the BJP. The party wishes to meet at least 150 representatives of various countries.

EAM S Jaishankar and JP Nadda met with representatives of Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Jamaica, Lithuania, Mauritius, Nepal, Serbia, Spain, Thailand and the United Kingdom. The External Affairs Minister tweeted after the meeting, saying "Discussed the transformation of India during 8 years of the Modi Government and various activities of the party as part of the ‘Know BJP’ initiative."

Image: PTI