EAM Jaishankar Avers 'dialogues Democratise Foreign Policy' At Global Technology Summit

Addressing the Global Technology Summit on December 14, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar stated that emphasis on initiating fresh dialogues has democratised foreign policy as they satisfy various objectives. Notably, EAM Jaishankar outrightly said that India's global trading has also ascended which is a greater bonus of all. While addressing the virtual conclave, he spoke of the country's growth trajectory in terms of dialogues and 'events'.

"We are today seen as a country which has serious events, where a different set of people come and talk and I think that helped us enormously in terms of our international reputations," EAM Jaishankar said at the summit co-hosted by Carnegie India.

Objective of new dialogues was to 'democratises foreign policy': EAM Jaishankar at Global Technology Summit

Referring to a set of dialogues that have been initiated by him while he served as Foreign Secretary, EAM Jaishankar said, "One of the objectives of initiating a set of new dialogues was to sort of to democratises foreign policy."

"I did it at a time when there was also a sense in the country itself that many of the changes we saw in 2014 and 2019 were reflective of a larger conversation, broadening out of political conversations and I certainly feel that should be the case with foreign policy," he further said.

Not enough attention paid to technology: EAM Jaishankar

Implying that foreign policies comprise innumerous intricacies and complexities of businesses, EAM Jaishaknkar said, Certainly, when I started it involved many more issues and specialisation," he added.

Moreover, EAM underlined that adequate attention was not conferred towards the technology; he said, "We viewed technology in a limited way. Either promotional way or overcoming denial issue."

"By doing particularly the technology summit were reaching to the people who were not the traditional foreign policy people," the EAM said.

Conclusively, the External Affairs Minister stressed "we have succeeded in many ways in each of these objectives and by the way, the bonus of this is our international branding has also gone up."