EAM Jaishankar Avers India To Uphold Non-alignment Policy Amid Global Polarisation

India is pursuing its non-alignment policy amid the complex "polarised" geopolitical situation and the war in Ukraine, stated External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. Subramaniam Jaishankar, while speaking at IIT-Guwahati. The EAM, however, explained that despite the polarization, a country must uphold its clear interest and remain confident in pursuing it in "harmony with the players" of the international landscape. He also underscored the significance of diplomacy under such circumstances, adding, that this is not the first time India is facing challenging times in terms of alignment.

"Every time the world polarises, it has its own complications and we are at the stage right now" given the war in Ukraine, EAM Jaishankar noted while speaking on the topic of 'Polarisation in Asia,' as quoted by PTI.

Without further elaboration, the foreign secretary said, "there are many reasons" guiding New Delhi's stance on the Russian war. For the unversed, India's response to the war has remained neutral despite the discomfort of the US. New Delhi has abstinence from two successive resolutions in the UN Security Council, UN General Assembly, and Human Rights Council that deplored Russian aggression in Ukraine. Further India has refused to openly call out Moscow as the instigator, which Washington, especially American President Joe Biden has found "shaky." However, India's stance has scored ground due to its shoulder-to-shoulder efforts with the US against the Chinese assertive in the Indo-Pacific and New Delhi's strong position to counter it.

Despite the distance from public deploration, India has in fact called on both parties to acknowledge the "territorial integrity and sovereignty" of states and urged the involved to resort to diplomacy and dialogue for "immediate cessation of violence and hostilities." Further, EAM Jaishankar earlier emphasised that "the global order is anchored in international law, the UN Charter and respect for the sovereignty of states," which experts said was a close message to convey New Delhi's dismay over the invasion of Ukraine. New Delhi has largely focused on the impact of war on the humanitarian situation. Occasionally during UN sessions, Indian envoys have pointed out the larger issue of "humanitarian catastrophe" that the war has triggered.

EAM Jaishankar addresses issue with China, Myanmar refugees

When asked how India views the Chinese "exploitation" over the war situation in collusion with Russia, EAM Jaishankar, in brief words stated that "it can be tackled with confidence." Without further details, Dr. Jaishankar stated that under "most scenarios" if one country is doing what is appropriate, the problems are taken care of. He also emphasised the importance of the need for security amid the growth of a nation, saying that "a military action is absolutely necessary, and diplomacy plays an equal role in it." He concluded by outlining the "ramifications" of the Myanmar refugee influx. "We are not an open house for the rest of the world. It is not in our interest to be so," the EAM responded.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: AP)