EAM Jaishankar Briefs RS On Russia-Ukraine War; '22K Indians Evacuated Via Op Ganga'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Upper House of the Parliament on Tuesday over the evacuation of Indians from Russia-invaded Ukraine. In his address, EAM Jaishankar outlined how an intense situation had emerged with the Russian invasion, leaving over 20,000 nationals in direct danger in Ukraine. Referring to their evacuation as the most pressing challenge, the EAM recalled the launch of Operation Ganga, as part of which 22,500 Indians have been brought back.

"Operation Ganga was launched at a time when military actions, including airstrikes and shelling, were still on. It involved movement in a war-torn situation in a large country, at times over 1000 km and required exiting border checkpoints clogged by an estimated 26 lakh refugees," Jaishankar said, adding that more than half the students were in universities in eastern Ukraine that borders Russia and has been the epicentre of conflict so far. The EAM added that stranded students hailed from 35 state and Union Territories of India with over 1000 students each from Kerala, UP, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar and Rajasthan.

Jaishankar also took a moment to highlight how efforts had been made in the beginning with the Indian Embassy in Ukraine starting a registration drive in January. "In view of the continued buildup of tensions in February, Embassy issued an advisory on 15 Feb 2022, also on February 20 and 22 advising Indians in Ukraine whose stay is not essential to leave the country temporarily," the EAM said, adding that the nationals showed reluctance.

'Exercise involved whole Government of India approach'

Coming back to Operation Ganga, S Jaishankar highlighted that the entire exercise involved a whole Government approach, with PM himself chairing review meetings almost on a daily basis. "At the Ministry of External Affairs, we monitored evacuation through Operation Ganga on a 24*7 basis. We got excellent support from all concerned ministries and organisations, including the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Defence, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Air Force (IAF), private airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet," EAM said.

He added, "Under Operation Ganga, 90 flights have been operated out of which 76 were civilian flights & 14 were IAF flights. The evacuation flights were from Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia. The Prime Minister deputed 4 Union Ministers as special envoys to Romania, Hungary, Slovak Republic and Poland to facilitate Operation Ganga. This included Jyotiraditya Scindia to Romania, Kiren Rijiju to the Slovak Republic, Hardeep Singh Puri to Hungary and Gen VK Singh to Poland." S Jaishankar also talked about how despite the best efforts of the government Naveen Shekerappa was killed in shelling in Kharkiv while Harjot Singh was injured in firing in Kyiv.

'India's stand is constant'

The EAM concluded by saying that India's stand on the issue is 'constant'. "In the United Nations Security Council, we have asked for an urgent ceasefire. We have highlighted that with the war going on, the sovereignty and integrity of the states are in danger. We share economic ties with both Russia and Ukraine, these are challenging times. But we will respond with courage and determination," he said.