EAM Jaishankar Calls Israel's Indian Jewish Community 'umbilical Cord' That Nourishes Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Sunday, met with members of the Indian Jewish community in Israel and hailed their contribution in bolstering ties between the two nations. Likening the community to an “umbilical cord” that binds Israel and India together, he expressed confidence that Indian Jews will further “bring us even closer together in the coming years.” Jaishankar also cherished the community’s “unique” amalgamation of Israeli and Indian traditions like the removal of shoes before entering a religious place and the celebration of some festivals.

"You also adopted that very Indian tradition of removing shoes before entering the synagogue. You still remember our way of life, our languages, and our festivals. I am told about the Maiboli journal in Marathi. And I recently saw pictures of many of you celebrating Onam with a 'saadya' meal, not to forget the flower rangoli. You celebrate both Holi and Purim, and both Diwali and Hanukkah", Jaishankar was quoted as saying by PTI.

"It is, therefore, not at all surprising that so many of you say (that) Israel is my fatherland and India my motherland,” he further emphasised.

Pleased to receive a copy of the book-Bombay Mumbai: City Heritage Walks by Dr. Shaul Sapir. pic.twitter.com/dQkCSxhN8y — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 17, 2021

EAM Jaishankar’s remarks came as he landed in Israel as a part of his maiden visit to the Jewish state after taking office. In a press release later, the External Affairs Ministry informed that Jaishankar's visit was scheduled between October 17 and 21 at the invitation of Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Israel Yair Lapid. During his visit, Jaishakar will hold discussions with Lapid, President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennet and the Knesset Speaker.

India-Israel ties

India officially recognised Israel in September 1950 and since then both countries share close ties. The bond was bolstered further in 1992 after the two countries opened embassies in each other's territories. At present both India and Israel cooperate in the fields of agriculture, trade, defence, S&T, culture and education inter alia. Earlier this year, New Delhi expressed strong support for the zionists as they battled Hamas insurgents in the Gaza Strip.

(With inputs from PTI)