EAM Jaishankar Calls Lance Naik Prabhu's Lynching By DMK Leader 'deeply Disturbing'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, February 23 took to Twitter and expressed displeasure over the 'disturbing' incident of the murder of 28-year-old Lance Naik M Prabhu who succumbed to his injuries after he was assaulted by a group of men including DMK councillor Chinnasamy.

'Deeply disturbing': S Jaishankar

Reacting to Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai-led candle march in Chennai against the DMK government protesting against the brutal lynching of an Indian Army soldier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Our commitment to the nation is reflected in the attitude towards those who defend it. This incident is deeply disturbing and deserves the strongest condemnation."

This incident is deeply disturbing and deserves strongest condemnation.

K Annamalai holds candlelight march in Chennai against DMK govt

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai along with veterans of the Indian Armed Forces on February 21 held a candlelight march against the DMK government. The march in Chennai started near Omandurar Hospital and ended at the War Memorial. During the march, Tamil Nadu BJP questioned the ‘silence’ of Chief Minister MK Stalin on the brutal lynching of an Indian Army soldier.

Lance Naik Prabhu brutally lynched to death by DMK neta

According to the FIR copy accessed by the Republic TV, a DMK ward councillor is an accused in the case along with eight others. The altercation between Lance Naik Prabhu and DMK leader Chinnaswamy erupted at 10 am on February 8. The soldier had gone to a public water tank to wash his clothes and was stopped by the DMK leader from using the same. The DMK leader allegedly went on to verbally abuse the soldier and then raised his slippers at the Lance Naik.

Later, at around 4:30 pm on the same day, a group of people led by the DMK leader barged into Lance Naik Prabhu's home and allegedly beat him up. The Indian Army soldier was beaten up for nearly half an hour. Grievously injured, he was taken to a government hospital in Kaveripattinam. A day later, on Feb 9, six accused were arrested by cops from Nagarasampatti Police Station, while Chinnasamy and two others absconded to Kolar. On Feb 12, Chinnasamy was nabbed by the CID from Kolar and handed over to the Tamil Nadu police.

However, according to the FIR, the accused DMK leader and two others were admitted to a hospital on the very same day. He continued to be admitted to the hospital on February 13 and 14 as Tamil Nadu cops allegedly claimed that he too was injured and was undergoing treatment. After the Jawan succumbed to injuries on February 14, the Tamil Nadu police took Chinnasamy into custody on February 15.

The FIR copy accessed by the Republic also reveals the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under which the accused are charged. It includes sections 147, 148, 294 (b), 323, and 304. Furthermore, the preliminary FIR was filed with section 307 (attempt to murder) which was later converted to section 302 (charge of murder).